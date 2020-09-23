Somalia: Former PM Meets With Galmudug Leader in Mogadishu

22 September 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Following his ouster last July as PM, Hassan Ali Khaire kept silent on public talk as the country enters a new political situation with leaders working around the clock to hold polls.

But, Khaire maintained receiving former comrades at his residence in Mogadishu's heavily protected airport road to discuss forthcoming elections as he declared to run for president.

Last night, Khaire held a meeting with Galmudug leader Ahmed Abdi Kariye better known as Qor-Qor, and discussed the latest development in the regional state.

The immediate former premier joins a tough race for presidency against incumbent and other political heavyweight figures, including opposition leader Abdirahman Abdishakur.

