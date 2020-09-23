Somalia: KDF Soldier, Five Alshabaab Militants Killed in Mandera Ambush

Kenyan soldiers participate in a joint military exercise with US Marines (not in photo) 15 january 2004 at Manda Bay near the coastal town of Lamu. The exercices are aimed at improving the Kenyan force's "crisis response". (Photo by SIMON MAINA / POOL / AFP)

Kenya Defence Forces troops on Monday killed five Shabaab militants after they ambushed a military convoy.

The ambush happened in Lafey, Mandera County near the Kenya-Somalia border.

While security bosses have dodged questions regarding the incident, reliable reports say one KDF soldier was killed and two others left injured as they attempted to contain the militants.

Sources say the terrorists ambushed KDF officers along Alungu-Elwak Road on morning hours using grenades and guns.

According to the sources, the Kenyan troops were heading to an airstrip when the militants laid an ambush, prompting gunfire.

Other than the five militants who were killed, others are said to have escaped with injuries.

The incident happened five days after two traders on a motorbike were attacked by suspected Al shabaab militants along Fino-sheikh Barrow road, Lafey Sub County.

The two survived the ambush.