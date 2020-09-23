Somalia: UN Says Funding Constraints May Reverse Humanitarian Gains in Somalia

22 September 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The UN humanitarian agency on Tuesday called for increased funding to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to millions of Somalis in need.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that slowing down programs due to funding constraints could reverse recent humanitarian and socio-economic gains in Somalia.

The OCHA said Somalia funding constraints come when the triple threat of COVID-19, floods and locusts has aggravated humanitarian needs.

"It is critical that further support is provided to ongoing humanitarian responses," the UN humanitarian agency in a statement.

According to OCHA, the Somalia Humanitarian Response Plan which seeks 1.01 billion U.S. dollars to assist and protect three million out of 5.2 million people in need, has only received 575 million dollars.

It said several humanitarian clusters have received less than 35 percent of required funding, which has impacted their programs in the Horn of Africa nation.

The OCHA said it works with 363 humanitarian partners that provide life-saving assistance and protection to 3 million out of 5.2 million people who need assistance across Somalia.

