Gambia: IEC to Conduct by-Election for Niamina West Constituency, Kerr Jarga Ward

22 September 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Independent Electoral Commission will conduct a National Assembly By-elections for the Niamina West Constituency in the Central River Region and Kerr Jarga Ward in Jokadu Constituency in the Kerewan Area Council.

In a press release issued by the IEC, it stated that in accordance with Section 19 subsection 3 of the 1997 Constitution of The Republic of The Gambia and Section 84 of the Election Act, the Independent Electoral Commission will conduct a National Assembly By-Election for the Niamina West Constituency in the Central River Region on Saturday 7th November 2020.

"Accordingly, the By-election for Kerr Jarga Ward in the Jokadu Constituency in the Kerewan Area Council will be conducted on Saturday 7th November 2020 pursuant to Section 23 of the Local Government Act," the press release stated.

The press release further indicated that Prospective candidates can collect nomination papers from the Janjangbureh and Kerewan Regional Office or at the Election House from 5th October 2020 to Saturday 24th October 2020.

Our readers could recall that the late Honorable Demba Sowe, was the erstwhile National Assembly Member for Niamina West Constituency.

He deceased on Friday, 24th January 2020 in Casablanca in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Hon. Sowe was in 2017 elected as the National Assembly member for Niamina West after he won the legislative elections under GDC ticket.

The Councillor of Kerr Jarga Ward in Jokadu Constituency in the Kerewan Area Council, Mr. Alpha M Khan resigned in March 2020.

The notification from the Kerewan Area Council of the resignation of the erstwhile Councillor for Kerr Jarga Ward Mr. Alpha M. Kha created a vacancy that needs to be occupied.

The Independent Electoral Commission attempted to conduct a By-Election for these two areas but this could not materialize due to the advent of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.