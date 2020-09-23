Gambia: IEC to Conduct by-Election for Niamina West Constituency, Kerr Jarga Ward

The Independent Electoral Commission will conduct a National Assembly By-elections for the Niamina West Constituency in the Central River Region and Kerr Jarga Ward in Jokadu Constituency in the Kerewan Area Council.

In a press release issued by the IEC, it stated that in accordance with Section 19 subsection 3 of the 1997 Constitution of The Republic of The Gambia and Section 84 of the Election Act, the Independent Electoral Commission will conduct a National Assembly By-Election for the Niamina West Constituency in the Central River Region on Saturday 7th November 2020.

"Accordingly, the By-election for Kerr Jarga Ward in the Jokadu Constituency in the Kerewan Area Council will be conducted on Saturday 7th November 2020 pursuant to Section 23 of the Local Government Act," the press release stated.

The press release further indicated that Prospective candidates can collect nomination papers from the Janjangbureh and Kerewan Regional Office or at the Election House from 5th October 2020 to Saturday 24th October 2020.

Our readers could recall that the late Honorable Demba Sowe, was the erstwhile National Assembly Member for Niamina West Constituency.

He deceased on Friday, 24th January 2020 in Casablanca in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Hon. Sowe was in 2017 elected as the National Assembly member for Niamina West after he won the legislative elections under GDC ticket.

The Councillor of Kerr Jarga Ward in Jokadu Constituency in the Kerewan Area Council, Mr. Alpha M Khan resigned in March 2020.

The notification from the Kerewan Area Council of the resignation of the erstwhile Councillor for Kerr Jarga Ward Mr. Alpha M. Kha created a vacancy that needs to be occupied.

The Independent Electoral Commission attempted to conduct a By-Election for these two areas but this could not materialize due to the advent of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.