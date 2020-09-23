Sudan: U.S. Provides Aid to Ward Off Floods Effects

Khartoum — The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has transported urgent relief supplies to help about 15,000 flood-affected families in Sudan via air bridge.

The supplies arrived in Khartoum on September 19 and 20, airlifted from USAID warehouses in Italy and the United Arab Emirates via commercial and charter flights.

The total of the relief items about 155 tons, and include 1,500 rolls of plastic emergency shelter for 75,000 people, 30,000 blankets and 30,000 of water jerry cans.

US embassy in Khartoum realsed statement noting that: "The United States is working in coordination with the International Organization for Migration and other partners to distribute vital supplies to flood-affected communities. These air bridges are additional assistance provided by the United States of America to what it has provided previously to prevent the effects of floods through its partners from the United Nations and organizations. Non-governmental organizations, including food, hygiene items and other critical necessities. "

The statement indicated that more than 730,000 people have been affected by the floods, and the number continues to rise, asserting that the US's government is prepared to respond in times of crisis and stands with the people of Sudan during this disaster.