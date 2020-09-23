Sudan: U.S. Provides Aid to Ward Off Floods Effects

22 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has transported urgent relief supplies to help about 15,000 flood-affected families in Sudan via air bridge.

The supplies arrived in Khartoum on September 19 and 20, airlifted from USAID warehouses in Italy and the United Arab Emirates via commercial and charter flights.

The total of the relief items about 155 tons, and include 1,500 rolls of plastic emergency shelter for 75,000 people, 30,000 blankets and 30,000 of water jerry cans.

US embassy in Khartoum realsed statement noting that: "The United States is working in coordination with the International Organization for Migration and other partners to distribute vital supplies to flood-affected communities. These air bridges are additional assistance provided by the United States of America to what it has provided previously to prevent the effects of floods through its partners from the United Nations and organizations. Non-governmental organizations, including food, hygiene items and other critical necessities. "

The statement indicated that more than 730,000 people have been affected by the floods, and the number continues to rise, asserting that the US's government is prepared to respond in times of crisis and stands with the people of Sudan during this disaster.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.