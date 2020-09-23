Sudan: Minister Assures Floods-Affected Citizens On Fair Distribution of Relief Materials

Khartoum — The Minister of Labor and Social Development, the Head of Higher Committee for Rainfall Emergencies Lena Al-Sheikhaccompanied by the USAID Mission Director in Sudan, HelenPataki and the Director of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Catherine Noorthring visited, Tuesday, the IOM warehouses, south Khartoum, to inspect the distributionof the relief materials to the floods-affected population in the country.

Three relief planes from the USAID arrived in the country, Tuesday morning in support of the floods-affected areas.

The Minister said the reief materials will be delivered to the affectd people, denying rumors that the relief assistances put for sale, affirming that the government did not receive the reli ef materials , but received by the IOM.