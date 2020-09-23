Sudan: Minister Assures Floods-Affected Citizens On Fair Distribution of Relief Materials

22 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Labor and Social Development, the Head of Higher Committee for Rainfall Emergencies Lena Al-Sheikhaccompanied by the USAID Mission Director in Sudan, HelenPataki and the Director of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Catherine Noorthring visited, Tuesday, the IOM warehouses, south Khartoum, to inspect the distributionof the relief materials to the floods-affected population in the country.

Three relief planes from the USAID arrived in the country, Tuesday morning in support of the floods-affected areas.

The Minister said the reief materials will be delivered to the affectd people, denying rumors that the relief assistances put for sale, affirming that the government did not receive the reli ef materials , but received by the IOM.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
The FinCEN Files - How Global Banks Launder Money in Africa
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.