Sudan: Attorney General Meets UAE and Saudi Ambssadors

22 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Attorney General, Taj Al-Sir Al-Hiber met, separately, Tuesdaty, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The meetings discussed a number of issues of common interest including strengthening of the international cooperationaccording to the international conventions, Arab Judiciary Cooperation Agreement and the possibility of exchanging information and experiences between countries concerning criminal investigations with special emphasis on cross-borders crimes and management of criminal justice.

