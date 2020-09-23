Sudan: Arman - We Work for Reformation of FFC

22 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change and the delegation of the Revolutionary Front currently in visit to country agreed to build a broad transitional and social bloc for the success of the transitional period, and the completion of its tasks, including peace.

After the meeting held this evening between the FFC and the advance delegation of the RF, in the Legislative Council in Khartoum, the head of the RF, Yasser Arman, noted in a statement to SUNA that meeting has included all the founding parties of the FFC , and discussed strategic issues on how to reform the FFC with full openness to the resistance committees, the martyrs' families, the youth, women, the displaced persons, the refugees and all components of the revolution and change.

Arman asserted harmony of work of all the forces of the institutions of the transitional period in order to cross into a new Sudan.

