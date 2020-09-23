Sudan: IOM - Partners Start Distribution of Relief Materials to the Affected Population

Khartoum — The Director of the UN International Organiaton for Migration (IOM), Catherine Northring , on Tuesday, outlined that the organizationin cooperation with the USAID and the partners started the distribution of the 155 ton of relief materials to the affected population in the country.

The IOM official told SUNA that three planes carrying relief supplies from the USAID ware houses in Italy, UAE touchd down in Khatoum airport in August-19-20.

Catherins said the relief materials will be distributed in the most affected areas to shelter more than75, 000 persons.