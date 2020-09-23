Sudan: IOM - Partners Start Distribution of Relief Materials to the Affected Population

22 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Director of the UN International Organiaton for Migration (IOM), Catherine Northring , on Tuesday, outlined that the organizationin cooperation with the USAID and the partners started the distribution of the 155 ton of relief materials to the affected population in the country.

The IOM official told SUNA that three planes carrying relief supplies from the USAID ware houses in Italy, UAE touchd down in Khatoum airport in August-19-20.

Catherins said the relief materials will be distributed in the most affected areas to shelter more than75, 000 persons.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
The FinCEN Files - How Global Banks Launder Money in Africa
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.