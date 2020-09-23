Sudan: FM Lauds Spanish Support to Flood Victims

Khartoum — The Foeign Ministry , on Tuesday, appreciated the government and people the Spanish Kingdom for their continuous support to the Sudanese people to face the natural disasters that hit the country recently.

Spanish relief plane loaded with urgent assistances to the floods-affected people in Sudanarrived in Khartoum Airport, last Monday.

The FM has also, commended the Spanish stances supporting Sudan, the transitional government institutions and the effective development partnership through the Spanish Agency for Cooperation Development.

The ministry renewed Sudan's keenness to strengthen the Sudanese -Spanish bilateral cooperation.