South Africa: Notorious Criminal Denied Bail for Series of Attempted Murder Armed Robbery Cases

22 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The bail application of the notorious criminal in Mpumalanga, Shane Ngutjane (26), was denied by the Nelspruit Regional Court on 22 September.

Ngutjane was arrested in July 2020 by the Mpumalanga Task team after he hijacked the motor vehicle of the tourist in Culcutta.

Police received a tip off about a suspect whereabouts and proceeded to the given address.

Upon arrival, the suspect allegedly started shooting at the police and they retaliated. Ngutjane was short in the angle and he was arrested.

He was found in possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunitions. He has been linked to a number of cases in Bushbuckridge.

In April 2014, he stole a motor vehicle at Kabokweni and evaded the arrest.

In December 2019, he attempted to hijack a vehicle. He however managed to rob the victims of their belongings.

The cases were transferred to Mpumalanga Serious Organised Crime Investigation where the team managed to arrest him together with his other accomplice Norman Sylvester Mokoena(23).

Mokoena has been linked on other 12 cases with Ngutjane which will be presented before court on the next court date.

The case against Mokoena is postponed to 23 September 2020 while the case against Ngutjane is postponed to 13 October 2020 for formal bail application.

