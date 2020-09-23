South Africa: Mental Healthcare Should Be a Right, Not a Luxury

22 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karel Van Der Vyver

In a country where therapy is desperately needed, it remains unaffordable for most - and most often for those who need it the most. So what are the options?

In August 2020, Alastair Campbell, the Labour Party communication expert, writes in The Guardian about his struggles with depression in preparation of the launch of his new book, Living Better: How I Learned to Survive Depression.

He says, "It is part of the human condition; it is certainly part of mine. I've spent decades learning to live with that. And now, through trial and error, through medication and therapy, through highs and lows, above all through grief and love, I have finally got to know my enemy. I live better for having dealt with it."

Many people talk about a relationship with a therapist who helped them overcome struggles with depression or anxiety. The therapist often serves as the first point of support for discussing and finding solutions and mechanisms to help cope with mental illnesses such as these.

In a report released 16 years ago, Africa Check explains that, "According to the only representative study conducted so far in South Africa in 2004, 30.3% of adults will have...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

