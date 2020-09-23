Southern Africa: Chakwera for Peaceful Co-Existence in the Region

Lusaka — Malawi President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera has called for peaceful co-existence among member states in the region in order to attain sustainable development.

He said this during the opening of bilateral talks between Malawian and Zambian delegations during an official working visit at the State House in Lusaka, Zambia.

Chakwera said he was aware of the political situations in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Cabo Delgado in the northern part of Mozambique where security was being compromised.

The Malawi leader said any problem affecting any country within the region should viewed as a common problem to all member states.

"We need to join hands in dealing with such political situations to ensure that people of those affected countries are helped accordingly," he said.

Chakwera thanked Zambian President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu for the warm reception his delegation was accorded on the arrival in the country.

He said Malawi and Zambia continue to enjoy a cordial relationship which needs to grow further for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The President expressed gratitude to the Zambian government for providing relief assistance to Malawi when the country was affected by effects of Cyclone Idai some two years ago.

He said the country was heavily affected and Zambia saw the need to help their brothers and sisters to lessen their plight.

Chakwera said Malawi was currently working with Zambia in the sector of energy saying the two countries had problems with issues of electricity power cuts.

He said the two countries needs need to find ways and means through which they could share power as a way of reducing occurrences of blackouts and having sustainable power supply all the time.

Malawi President added that the two countries need to consolidate the cultural exchanges that exist between the two countries.

"We have some common cultural values which need to be enhanced at all levels. The traditional annual Kulamba ceremony by the Chewa's from Malawi, Zambia and Mozambique bounds the people of the three countries. We need to continue promoting such cultural promotions to all tribes in our countries," Chakwera explained.

Zambian President Lungu thanked President, Chakwera for honouring his first historical visit to Zambia after being elected Malawi leader in June, 2020.

He said Zambia and Malawi have been long time neighbours and the people of the two countries share a lot of things that make them to remain as one.

Lungu pointed out that the visit would help to consolidate the already existing cordial relationship the two countries are enjoying.

The Plane carrying President Chakwera touched down at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at 9: 05 am and was met on the arrived by Zambian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joseph Malanji.

He then inspected guard of honour and was entertained to traditional Zambian dances before departing for Neelkanth Sarovar Premiere Hotel.