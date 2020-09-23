Malawi: Chakwera Lauds Zambia for Honouring 'Late' Presidents

23 September 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Tione Andsen

Lusaka — President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has applauded the Zambian government has been applauded for recognizing their former dead Presidents with decent burial sites for the various contributions they made to the country.

The Malawi President was speaking Tuesday at the start of his official working visit to Zambia where he laid wreaths at the burial sites of late Zambian Presidents, Levy Mwanawasa, Fredrick Chiluba and Michael Sata at Embassy Park in Lusaka.

He said Zambians have shown that all African leaders deserve to be accorded proper burial sites in order to honour them for their contributions to their countries.

Chakwera said the three former Presidents were not for the Zambians alone but for the whole continent of Africa where they were part of decision making processes in shaping it through their contributions to various regional groupings.

The Malawi Leader admitted that he was thrilled to note that the Zambian government has demonstrated that late Presidents could be accorded a decent burial site in celebrating their lives.

He said it was pleasing to note that Zambians have the spirit of recognizing what their past Presidents had done to their country.

"We are encouraging them to will continue with the gesture so that current leaders and the generations to come to keep on recognizing their noble contributions they will be making for the country," Chakwera said.

He expressed appreciation to the Zambia National Heritage Commission for marinating and caring for the national heritage site which has rich history for the country.

President Mwanawasa was third Zambia President who ruled from January 2002 until his death August 19, 2008 at Hospital D'Instruction Des Armees Percy, Clamart, France.

Chiluba was second Zambia President from November 2, 1991 to January 2, 2002 and died on June 18, 2011.

Sata was the fifth Zambian President from September 23, 2011 and he died on October 28, 2014.

