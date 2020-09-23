Malawi: MCP's Candidate for Karonga By-Election Pledges Support to Persons With Albinism

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) aspiring candidate for Karonga Central Constituency Leonard Mwalwanda has said, as a Malawi loving individual, will make sure persons with albinism in the country are protected through advocacy once he is elected into power.

Mwalwanda said during an interface meeting he held at Ngosi, along Lake Malawi, where he spoke to hundreds whom he asked to vote for him in large numbers.

At the meeting, Mwalwanda singled out a 12 year old boy, Zawadi Kopakopa, and pledged he would personally ensure that he is protected and that he would fund his education up to tertiary level.

Said Mwalwanda: "The past parliamentarians for this area have not been proactive on these matters and yet we have our friends, like this boy. As your aspiring MP I will make sure that persons with albinism are well protected in not just Karonga Central but the whole Malawi.

"As for my friend here, Zawadi, I will personally make sure that he gets a decent education and protection from now until university," said Mwalwanda.

And, the boy, who is in Standard 5 said he was happy that he was going to be going to a good school saying.

"Since when news was rife about people selling us, I have really never felt safe," said Zawadi.

During a spate of killings of people with albinism in the country some years ago, Karonga was one of the most hit with three cases.

Asked whether the motive to support the boy was sheer politics, Mwalwanda said it came from the heart to help fellow humans.

"If this was politics I would not be talking of up to university education here. The boy is just in Standard 5 and an MP's term is just five years," he justified.

Mwalwanda also pledged that he would construct four state of the art mordern toilets for the fishing village to improve sanitation and hygiene.

"Karonga as a lakeshore district is prone to waterborne diseases including cholera hence the need to up our game on our sanitation and hygiene. Two toilets at this market will be for males and the other two will be for females," he said.