Malawi: Chiefs Urged to End Child Marriages

23 September 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Yankho Phiri

Kasungu — Senior Chief Lukwa of Kasungu has urged fellow Chiefs around his area to quickly take action against child marriages that have reportedly been high due to Covid-19 induced school break.

He made the call during a donation ceremony of Covid-19 personal protective equipments (PPEs), which Department of National Park and Wildlife made to stakeholders at Linyangwa Primary School.

Lukwa said that since re-opening of schools for some selected classes, has received reports that almost 40 girls in a number of both primary and secondary schools from his area are not reporting for classes because of being married and having pregnancies.

"Re-opening of schools for some classes excited us all knowing that we are making progress, but the news of high drop outs due to early marriages and teenage pregnancies has saddened us," he observed.

Lukwa urged all the chiefs to join hands and follow up these immature marriages so that the children should go back to school.

District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) for Kasungu, John Washali hailed Senior Chief Lukwa for the call and said that the work of withdrawing girls from marriage was under way at his office.

"We are currently working hard to withdraw and end child marriages, so to address the issue as soon as possible we called a stakeholders meeting and urged them to assist us so that we should redeem the girls before it's too late," he said.

Reports of girls getting pregnant and getting married have been all over across the country as one of Covid-19 school closure effect.

According to data from Kasungu District Education Manager (DEM), a total of 560 girls are pregnant and 200 of those are married.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.