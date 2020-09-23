South Africa: Documents Seized for Alleged R26 Million Fraud At Nxuba Yethemba Municipality in Cradock

press release

Eastern Cape — The East London Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation team embarked on a search and seizure operation at Nxuba Yethemba local Municipality in Cradock on Tuesday.

The purpose of the operation was to secure documents that were linked to the allegations of fraud and corruption valued at approximately R26 million.

The investigation stems from the alleged flouting of procurement processes.

Several companies were awarded tenders for road construction, maintenance projects and designing of a community hall.

All these projects were allegedly paid in full to all service providers during the 2017/2018 financial year, yet the work on all projects was partially rendered.

It indicates that the projects were allegedly used to siphon municipal funds.

Preliminary investigation have shown probable cause and a search warrant was granted.

No arrests were made today as people of interest and implicated companies are yet to be charged, pending the on-going investigation.