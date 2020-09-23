Zimbabwe: G40 Ministers Reported to Grace Mugabe On Key Cabinet Decisions - Zanu-PF

Zanu-PF says former senior party members who were part of the G40 faction were less qualified to talk about constitutionalism as they also disregarded it when they were ministers who reported to former first lady, Grace Mugabe on key cabinet decisions during her husband Robert Mugabe's rule.

Self-exiled former ministers who were part of the G40 faction have repeatedly accused the ruling Zanu PF of throwing both the party and country's constitutions out of the window.

However, addressing the media this week, the Zanu PF acting national spokesperson, Patrick Chinamasa informed former party commissar Saviour Kasukuwere to stop taking about constitutionalism as he and his members of the G40 faction were the first to break the supreme law of the land.

"Kasukuwere and members of the cabinet who were G40 decided to take advantage of the aging of the former president (Robert Mugabe) and were reporting directly to the former first lady in Mazowe where decisions of the cabinet could be reversed," he said.

Grace Mugabe runs a business in the farming and gold mining area of Mazowe.

"That is a serious onslaught on a national constitution that you have people outside who are not the president, totally usurping presidential powers to make decisions of a presidential executive nature, then you have a person who participated in that process talking about constitutionalism," said Chinamasa.

"I think it's in public glare that Kasukuwere and his G40 comrades in the cabinet were hanging very lowly on the skirts of the former first lady.

"What constitutionalism did he find there, I had not realised that he would say things that would shame him because he is not a proponent of constitutionalism.

"Even in our party, we are still trying to correct what he did. He was hiring and firing and installing people into positions without any procedures whatsoever.

"And he has the temerity to talk about constitutionalism, how many of his cronies that he put into positions and those opposed to the G40 removing them will-nilly.

"So, his talk of the fact that he still thinks he is a member of Zanu PF is wishful thinking of the worst kind and it may need a psychiatrist."

Chinamasa said Kasukuwere was expelled by the Zanu PF Central Committee on 19 November 2017.

"He must be out of his mind because if it has not sunk into him that he has been chased from the kraal, I don't think any message would do that he is not a member of Zanu PF.

"To talk about constitutionalism is just nonsense coming from him. What he also doesn't know is that in any country, the military is there to defend the Constitution of the country, let alone the territorial integrity, but first and foremost they must work to defend the upholding of the national constitution."

Last week, Kasukuwere announced he was still a Zanu PF card-carrying member, raising the ire of his erstwhile colleagues.

"I remain a card-carrying member of the party until due process is carried in line with the party's constitution. I remain committed to the party which is key to sustainable development," he said.