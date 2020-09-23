South Africa: Cops Accused in Nathaniel Julies Murder Turn On Each Other

analysis

Three police officers accused of killing Eldorado Park teenager Nathan Julies, who suffered from Down syndrome, in what the State claims was premeditated murder, appeared in a Protea Magistrates' Court for their bail hearing on Tuesday.

In her affidavit read before court, one of the officers, Caitlin Whiteboy, claimed that her fellow accused, Simon "Scorpion" Ndyalvane had tried to influence her evidence. She said Ndyalvane sent her threatening messages demanding that she tailor her evidence to corroborate his version of events.

Whiteboy said Ndyalvane promised to pay her legal fees if she acceded to his demands.

"But I refused."

She said Ndyalvane told her that if she refused to manufacture her evidence to concoct a story similar to his, he would kill her.

The State claimed that there was collusion among all three officers accused of Julies' killing, and that this was premeditated murder. The State said the third accused,Voster Netshiongolo, was called by Ndyalvane from the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital where he had taken Julies.

