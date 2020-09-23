South Africa: For the Sake of Our Multicultural Heritage, Minority Faiths Should Be Given Their Own Public Holidays

opinion

The reality is that, except for rhetorical homage on Heritage Day, minority cultures and faiths are largely invisible in South Africa.

Twenty-six years into democracy and South Africans of different colours, languages, religions, cultural roots and geographical origins are still trying to find each other, seeking common ground, while sometimes appearing to be residing on different planets. (There are rumours that racists, hankering for a return to the old South Africa, plan to colonise Venus, our "sister planet", and are "likely to live high above the ground".)

The ultimate quest is that from this melting pot, a common cultural heritage will emerge. Invariably, there have been robust public debates about what form this should take. Columnist Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi has argued that "we have turned our own cultures into costumes, and on that day, those beautiful, bright colours and intricate patterns feel about as meaningful as Halloween or fancy-dress outfits".

There are also some justifiable concerns about how Heritage Day has been reduced to Braai Day - the insult to vegetarians must be noted, and there is no intention here to curry favour. The president is promoting Jerusalema, but this columnist has two left feet.

The importance of heritage is...