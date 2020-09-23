South Africa: No Water, No Information - the Plight of a Graaff-Reinet Community

analysis

As parts of Graaff-Reinet entered a second year without reticulated water, community organisations wanting to check on progress with infrastructure have been unable to get entry to the areas where the boreholes supplying water to the town are situated. An application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act has also been ignored.

Two years after residents of uMasizakhe in Graaff-Reinet lost their reticulated water supply, it has still not been restored, with community leaders saying they are now also being starved of information on what progress the municipality has made towards reconnecting their drinking water.

Melvis Pietersen, a community leader and member of the uMasizakhe Water Crisis Committee, said parts of Graaff-Reinet had not had reticulated water since August 2018.

This, he added, had caused many problems in the community.

"Women, disabled people, the elderly and children must chase after water trucks. Workers leave homes early [in the] morning and return at sunset to no water; certain parts of the community must walk fairly longer distances to access water points, water trucks deliver water unscheduled, there is uncertainty regarding the quality of the water delivered by the municipality and some learners stay [away] from school...