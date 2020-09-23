Tanzania: Best Football Philosophy Nearing, Says TFF

THE Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) said soon, the philosophy of Tanzania football will be introduced as the federation is in the final stages to display the system.

This was confirmed by the federation's General Secretary Wilfred Kidao, who reiterated that the final draft of the football philosophy will be made public soon.

"The procedures to have our own football philosophy are being led by the TFF Technical Director Oscar Mirambo, with support from FIFA and UEFA experts. "We also shared the draft with other respectable football coaches, for the purpose of getting their inputs and the contribution from them has been great. "At the moment, we want to share the draft with our own coaches and stakeholders, who understand our environment," Kidao said.

Kidao continued: "For a long time, people have been urging us to create the football philosophy, which is now at a promising stage and the federation's Executive Committee has blessed for this move to be accomplished soon."

Furthermore, Kidao disclosed that from next year, TFF will introduce School of Football Management, whose purpose will be to impart necessary football management skills.

"At the moment, the preliminary draft on how to establish the training is being prepared by experts from the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) and other higher learning institutions. "The work on formulating the learning guidelines has been completed by 80 per cent and shortly, we will submit the document to the National Council of Technical Education (NACTE) for endorsement to start the recognised trainings," he said.

He added that once the school becomes operational, it will to the big extent help to solve some of the challenges, which face the smooth running of the country's football mainly at the administrative level.

"I believe that if we will not be the first country to establish this course in Africa, then we will be among the few countries which embrace the same system," said Kidao.

Also, the General Secretary revealed that members of the TFF Executive Committee have given the federation's president Wallace Karia a green light to contest for various positions announced by FIFA and CAF.

"All the members felt it was important for the country to have an applicant who, if he is elected, will be responsible to attend various decision making meetings done by the two big football governing bodies," he narrated.