Tanzania: Simba, KMC Most Prolific Sides

REIGNING champions Simba and league leaders KMC have proved to be the most prolific sides in the Mainland Premier League, with three rounds played so far.

Of the two, KMC who lead the table with nine points from three matches have been the most ruthless, scoring eight goals and they seem to be a team to watch this season, even though the marathon has just began.

The Kinondoni based club has since pledged to take every match seriously, while insisting that their main target is to win the season's top flight league title.

KMC opened the season with a resounding 4-0 win over Mbeya City at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, before beating Tanzania Prison 2-1 at the same venue.

They went ahead to beat Mwadui FC 2-1 away in Shinyanga, meaning that their defence is also water tight as it has conceded only two goals from three matches.

Simba are not far away in goal scoring race, as they have netted seven goals, just one behind KMC. The Msimbazi Reds have also conceded only two goals from three matches, stamping a water tight defence.

Simba latest 4-0 demolition of Biashara United at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam last Sunday was their biggest win from their three opening league encounters.

Sven Vandenbroeck charges started the season with a hard fought 2-1 win away to newly promoted Ihefu FC at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya, before being held to a 1-1 draw by hard fighting Mtibwa Sugar at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro.

In the same token, Young Africans, one of the teams which spent a lot to strengthen scoring departments during the past transfer window, still look inferior in terms of putting the ball behind the net.

The Jangwani Street giants have only scored three goals in three matches, while enjoying two clean sheets in their 1-0 wins against Mbeya City and Kagera Sugar respectively.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by Tanzania Prisons in their opening match of the season.

As the league slowly gathering momentum, only two teams Azam FC and debutant Dodoma FC are yet to concede from their three matches. They are the sides proved to have the most water tight defence so far.

Azam are tied on nine points with leaders KMC after winning three straight opening matches but are second due to inferior goal difference.

Azam beat Polisi Tanzania 1-0 in the opening match of the season at the Azam's Chamazi Stadium in Dar es Salaam, trounced Coastal Union 2-0 at the same venue and went ahead to win 1-0 away to Mbeya City at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya.

Dodoma FC, who are placed fourth on the log with seven points same as third placed Simba and fifth placed Yanga, launched their campaign with a 1-0 win over Mwadui FC at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

In their second outing, they beat JKT Tanzania 2-0 at the same venue before being held to a barren draw by Coastal Union at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga.

For Namungo, who are the country's envoys in the forthcoming CAF Confederation Cup, have experienced a bumpy ride in their three opening clashes after losing two duels and winning one game.

The Ruangwa, Lindi based outfits ought to pull up their game so that they can replicate their last season's feat, in which, they finished fourth in their debut season.

Again, five teams are yet to stamp victories which are Mbeya City, Gwambina, Kagera Sugar, Coastal Union and Mwadui FC in that order.

Already, pressure has started mounting on the Mbeya City Coach Amri Said following unimpressive campaign in the unfolding league hence he has to ensure that they win in their next game versus Namungo at Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya on Friday, to restore confidence in the team.