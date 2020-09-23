Zimbabwe: Expelled Killer Zivhu Begs for Enrolment At Zanu-PF Indoctrination Home

23 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tonderai Saharo

Expelled Zanu-PF Chivi South legislator Killer Zivhu has made a passionate plea for his readmission into the ruling party.

Before his full readmission, the outspoken former MP has requested to be enrolled as a student at the Zanu PF's Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.

The politician was fired from Zanu PF on charges of misconduct after he wrote on his Twitter handle that for Zimbabwe's challenges to end there was a need to push for dialogue between the first lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa, and MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa's wife Sithokozile.

However, after his expulsion, Zivhu further infuriated some identified senior Zanu PF Politburo members for pushing his fall after a US$1.5 million deal went sour.

Zivhu, a property developer, later made threats to expose corruption in the ruling party, but to-date, he has remained mum on the issue.

This week, the politician admitted it was cold outside the ruling party and wrote to the principal of the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology begging for a chance to enrol at the indoctrination centre.

"I wish to be enrolled at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, I appreciate the role and function of this important institution in reorienting party cadres, teaching us the history of the party," he said in the letter to the school's director Munyaradzi Machacha.

"I further wish to express my sincere apologies to His Excellency, the President and first secretary of the party Cde ED (Emmerson) Mnangagwa and his two deputies (Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi), the entire party leadership and the Masvingo party leadership for the whole spectacle and bad publicity that happened to the party."

Zivhu said he remained a loyal son of Zanu PF and believes his enrolment at the school of ideology will further enrich his knowledge and understanding of the vision of the party.

Machacha was yet to respond to Zivhu.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
The FinCEN Files - How Global Banks Launder Money in Africa
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.