Zimbabwe: Expelled Killer Zivhu Begs for Enrolment At Zanu-PF Indoctrination Home

Expelled Zanu-PF Chivi South legislator Killer Zivhu has made a passionate plea for his readmission into the ruling party.

Before his full readmission, the outspoken former MP has requested to be enrolled as a student at the Zanu PF's Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.

The politician was fired from Zanu PF on charges of misconduct after he wrote on his Twitter handle that for Zimbabwe's challenges to end there was a need to push for dialogue between the first lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa, and MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa's wife Sithokozile.

However, after his expulsion, Zivhu further infuriated some identified senior Zanu PF Politburo members for pushing his fall after a US$1.5 million deal went sour.

Zivhu, a property developer, later made threats to expose corruption in the ruling party, but to-date, he has remained mum on the issue.

This week, the politician admitted it was cold outside the ruling party and wrote to the principal of the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology begging for a chance to enrol at the indoctrination centre.

"I wish to be enrolled at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, I appreciate the role and function of this important institution in reorienting party cadres, teaching us the history of the party," he said in the letter to the school's director Munyaradzi Machacha.

"I further wish to express my sincere apologies to His Excellency, the President and first secretary of the party Cde ED (Emmerson) Mnangagwa and his two deputies (Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi), the entire party leadership and the Masvingo party leadership for the whole spectacle and bad publicity that happened to the party."

Zivhu said he remained a loyal son of Zanu PF and believes his enrolment at the school of ideology will further enrich his knowledge and understanding of the vision of the party.

Machacha was yet to respond to Zivhu.