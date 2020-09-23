Zimbabwe: Chamisa Calls for Broad-Based Confrontation Against Mnangagwa

The MDC Alliance has threatened to stage a fresh broad-based confrontation against the Zanu PF-led government in the wake of deteriorating socio-economic conditions.

In a communique signed by party national spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, the MDC Alliance reveals it is gearing towards a sustained confrontation against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration.

"The party noted the democratic right of citizens to protest peacefully as enshrined in section 59 of the Constitution and places all citizens on notice with regard to the need for a broad front to challenge Zanu PF and mass mobilisation because Zimbabwean Lives Matter and the march is not ended," the party's communique reads.

Attempts to stage #July31 anti-government protests two months ago were foiled after security services launched a crackdown on opposition members and arrested the organiser, Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume and journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.

The MDC Alliance NEC also instructed the leadership to carry out nationwide consultations on the way forward in the midst of heightening deterioration of the country's socio-economic standards.

Concerns were also expressed over Zimbabwe's multi-faceted governance, economic and social crises, and wage erosion which have been compounded by the closure of the democratic space.

The party said it noted the efforts of the South African government and the ANC in facilitating the finding of a solution to the Zimbabwe crisis and pledged its commitment to dialogue centred on comprehensive reforms, national healing and a return to legitimacy and democracy.

The NEC also condemned rampant corruption around the distribution of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPEs) and medical donations and called on the donor community to circumvent government in assisting needy communities.

"We call for NGOs to give aid directly to communities to avoid abuse by Zanu PF. We condemn corruption in Covid-19 procurement and the use of the pandemic as an excuse to clampdown on human rights."

The opposition went on to demand comprehensive electoral and political reforms as set out in its policy documents as the party considers participation in free, fair, and credible elections as a necessary zone of struggle.