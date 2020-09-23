Zimbabwe: Chamisa Calls for Broad-Based Confrontation Against Mnangagwa

23 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

The MDC Alliance has threatened to stage a fresh broad-based confrontation against the Zanu PF-led government in the wake of deteriorating socio-economic conditions.

In a communique signed by party national spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, the MDC Alliance reveals it is gearing towards a sustained confrontation against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration.

"The party noted the democratic right of citizens to protest peacefully as enshrined in section 59 of the Constitution and places all citizens on notice with regard to the need for a broad front to challenge Zanu PF and mass mobilisation because Zimbabwean Lives Matter and the march is not ended," the party's communique reads.

Attempts to stage #July31 anti-government protests two months ago were foiled after security services launched a crackdown on opposition members and arrested the organiser, Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume and journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.

The MDC Alliance NEC also instructed the leadership to carry out nationwide consultations on the way forward in the midst of heightening deterioration of the country's socio-economic standards.

Concerns were also expressed over Zimbabwe's multi-faceted governance, economic and social crises, and wage erosion which have been compounded by the closure of the democratic space.

The party said it noted the efforts of the South African government and the ANC in facilitating the finding of a solution to the Zimbabwe crisis and pledged its commitment to dialogue centred on comprehensive reforms, national healing and a return to legitimacy and democracy.

The NEC also condemned rampant corruption around the distribution of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPEs) and medical donations and called on the donor community to circumvent government in assisting needy communities.

"We call for NGOs to give aid directly to communities to avoid abuse by Zanu PF. We condemn corruption in Covid-19 procurement and the use of the pandemic as an excuse to clampdown on human rights."

The opposition went on to demand comprehensive electoral and political reforms as set out in its policy documents as the party considers participation in free, fair, and credible elections as a necessary zone of struggle.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
The FinCEN Files - How Global Banks Launder Money in Africa
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.