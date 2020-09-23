Tanzania: Hamad Launches Actwazalendo Winning Team

23 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

ACT-Wazalendo Isles presidential candidate, Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad has launched the party's election winning special team.

During the launch held, Hamad picked the team led by Mr Nassor Mazrui and Mr Mansour Yussuf Himid.

Wooing voters for Zanzibar Presidency, Hamad promised to improve agriculture, which he described as crucial in the industrialization programme of the country and job creation.

"Zanzibar produces enough fruits, but many farm products are wasted. Therefore, we need processing industries," said Hamad, adding that he is committed to changing the Islands into a wealthy country.

In what appeared to be a dramatic moment, Mr Hamad asked his followers to vote for CHADEMA's presidential aspirant, Tundu Lissu for union presidency, promoting him as the best candidate for the position.

"I would like to work with Lissu, if elected, to reform Zanzibar and Tanzania Mainland," Mr Hamad said at a campaign rally held in Mahonda constituency, north Unguja.

Hamad talked about the fate of ACT- Wazalendo's union presidency candidate, Mr Bernad Membe, who has been out of the campaign trail for weeks, sparking rumours that there might be a secret deal with CHADEMA for him to withdraw and pave way for Lissu.

