Tanzania: Gst Produces Cost Effective Data for Artisanal Miners

23 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Syliv Ester Domasa in Geita

THE Geological Survey of Tanzania (GST) has reaffirmed its commitment to provide high quality and cost effective geoscientific data and information especially to small scale miners and investors in the country.

The commitment was made by Mohamed Zengo, GST's Director of Laboratory Services during the ongoing third international mining machinery, technology and investment exhibition being held at Bombambili grounds on the outskirt of Geita town.

He told the Minerals Minister, Doto Biteko that the institution's laboratory was accredited by the Southern African Development Community Accreditation Services (SADCAS) in the scope of chemical analysis for minerals.

"It is a unique accreditation. GST Laboratory is the first in the East and Central African Region to attain the new ISO version of 2017 which all testing laboratories are obliged to abide to," he said.

"Our test results and information meet all international standards."

He urged artisanal, small scale miners and interested players to use the GST lab in their quest to advance their operations that match up with time. GST received the accreditation last year following series of assessment.

The geological survey institution said the laboratory has been part of its efforts to ensure stakeholders continue to get reliable and accurate laboratory results for better decision making especially in the mining activity.

Mr Biteko hailed the institution for being timely and reliable in the provision of test results and reports. He acknowledged, immediately after visiting the institution's pavilion that investors and players are satisfied by the services they provide.

However, he urged executive and experts at the centre to uphold professionalism as well as hard-work in provision of service to the general public.

"I have been informed that the samples received are being handled professionally and gives results on time. The results are reliable and accepted within and outside the country," he noted.

Analytical results from GST laboratory are recognised internationally; hence, GST calls upon all Small, Medium and Large Scale Miners to continue analysing their mineral and rock samples at the accredited GST laboratory to increase their effectiveness and productivity for their sustainable development and the nation at large.

