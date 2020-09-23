Somalia: Somaliland Rejects Somalia's Election Talks Outcome

The breakaway region of Somaliland has strongly accented that there is no way its people can be a part of Somalia's upcoming 2021 election.

In a press release from Somaliland's foreign ministry of affairs, the ministry notified the international partners and said that the upcoming elections has nothing to do with Somaliland.

"Somaliland is a sovereignty country that has a democratic elections in which the public play in the decision making process by electing their representatives, city Councillors and the president," the statement read in part.

Local Stakeholder Consultation for Gold Standard carbon project activity 'Efficient and Clean Cooking for households in...

This comes after the recently concluded talks between the federal government and the federal member's state over the upcoming elections and agreed that members of the upper house and lower house from Somaliland will be elected by a joint delegation in Mogadishu.

Somaliland declared independence a year after the ouster of the Somali military regime in 1991 but it is not recognised by Mogadishu or any foreign country and is considered part of the horn of Africa