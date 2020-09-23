Somalia: Somaliland Rejects Somalia's Election Talks Outcome

23 September 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The breakaway region of Somaliland has strongly accented that there is no way its people can be a part of Somalia's upcoming 2021 election.

In a press release from Somaliland's foreign ministry of affairs, the ministry notified the international partners and said that the upcoming elections has nothing to do with Somaliland.

"Somaliland is a sovereignty country that has a democratic elections in which the public play in the decision making process by electing their representatives, city Councillors and the president," the statement read in part.

Local Stakeholder Consultation for Gold Standard carbon project activity 'Efficient and Clean Cooking for households in...

This comes after the recently concluded talks between the federal government and the federal member's state over the upcoming elections and agreed that members of the upper house and lower house from Somaliland will be elected by a joint delegation in Mogadishu.

Somaliland declared independence a year after the ouster of the Somali military regime in 1991 but it is not recognised by Mogadishu or any foreign country and is considered part of the horn of Africa

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
The FinCEN Files - How Global Banks Launder Money in Africa
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.