Liberia: Taa Wongbe Certificated As Independent Candidate

Days after CPP Endorses Edith Gongloe-Weh as a candidate

Days after the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) endorsed Edith Gongloe-Weh as a candidate for the hotly contested senatorial seat for Nimba County in the upcoming midterm elections, few weeks following the disputed CPP primary in Sanniquellie on September 6, 2020, Taa Wongbe, her prime opponent in the primary, has been Certificated to run as an Independent candidate to contest in Nimba.

Speaking to the Daily Observer via mobile phone after his certification, Mr. Wongbe said he resigned from the CPP so as to allow him run as an independent and that he was happy to be Certificated as the candidate to contest in the December 2020 senatorial election.

On Saturday, September 19, Mr. Wongbe and his supporters were going through the ongoing Voter Roll Update process in Ganta.

Pundits suggest that Taa Wongbe, running as an independent candidate, is likely to weaken the strength of the CPP in Nimba, because the vote of the four political parties' supporters will be divided, with those from the ANC and suspended members of the All Liberian Party (ALP) Nimba chapter, all pledging their support to Wongbe. Wongbe also was seen to have been amassing a large youth following in the county.

In a brief statement at the VRU center on Saturday, September 6, 2020, Mr. Wongbe, who was tight-lipped at the time, said he does not depend on the CPP to run his campaign, because he has the contacts and support from overseas.

On a local radio morning show, most of the callers expressed approval of the CPP's endorsement of Gongloe-Weh, who emerged as the winner of the controversial CPP primary in Sanniquellie.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But the callers want Mr. Taa to abide by the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by members of the CPP that any aspirant member who did not win the primary would refrain from running as an independent. According to them, since the Gongloe-Weh won the primary, Wongbe should respect the MOU and work along with Edith to ensure her election and, come 2023 when the other senatorial becomes available, she will will provide reciprocal support.

But, Wongbe on his Facebook page prior to the hosting of primary, complained that Gongloe-Weh signed the MOU after the August 25, 2020 deadline and she backdated it.

The callers believe that if the both candidates contest in the election, then it suggests that the CPP's decision in Nimba might be weaker and the citizens will not have the trust in the CPP.

In a related development, Mr. David Dorr Cooper has been endorsed by the opposition Rainbow Alliance, a conglomeration of eight political parties, headed by Mr. Reginald Goodridge as candidate to contest the coming senatorial election in Nimba.

Mr. Cooper, who defected to the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) from the Unity Party (UP) in the 2017 election and later became superintendent of Nimba, maneuvered to yet another party after he was left in the cold by the CDC when they decided not to field a candidate against any MDR candidate in Nimba.

It is not also clear, whether Mr. Cooper officially resigned from the CDC before joining the Rainbow Alliance.

Meanwhile, the statues of both senator Grupee and Mr. Adolphus Dolo, in terms of their respective political party affiliations, are yet to be known.