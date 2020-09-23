Nigeria: Igali Moves to Become 1st African World Wrestling Bureau Member

23 September 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olawale Ayeni

Abuja — President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), Hon. Daniel Igali has sought the support of the federal government to become the first black African in the United World Wrestling (UWW) bureau.

Igali, who paid a courtesy visit to the minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, yesterday in Abuja, stated why Nigeria should be fully engaged in world sports politics.

"Nigeria has not done well in sports politics. Sports is beyond training for four hours every day to achieve success. You need to have your people in certain positions to succeed."

Igali noted that if Nigeria secures the seat, it would be a huge boost to the development of wrestling in the country and Africa.

"The election will come up by December in Belgrade and we have about 10 persons competing for the same position. What we are planning is to get into the Bureau so that we can get a certain level of support for Africa wrestling and Nigeria in particular," he said.

According to him, no black African has been appointed on the board of UWW bureau.

"In the history of the UWW, we have not had any black African on the board of the bureau. We only have the continental president from Morocco and as continental president, he only has voting rights".

"So, I'm putting myself forward in that regard and I seek your support because it's an international election that required the diplomacy of Nigeria to be successful."

Responding, the minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare said the government would support his quest to secure the bureau seat, saying it would further enhance the development of the sports in the country.

"The sports ministry will support your candidacy for the UWW bureau. We will work with you to write the necessary letters, make the right pronouncement and contact for us to get more support".

"Very important is the fact that wrestling is one of the key sports where we have a competitive advantage and having you in that place, it will help Nigeria in global sports."

