Liberia: Drama Awaits NEC

22 September 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

-As CPP heads to court

A political drama awaits the National Election Commission (NEC), as the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) is expected to file legal actions against that electoral body today over what it claims as a "blatant refusal" by the NEC to clean up the Final Voters' Roll as mandated in a 2017 Supreme Court ruling and the June 2020 Resolution by the Legislature.

The CPP notes that more besides the electoral body refusal to clean up the voters' roll it has engaged in a voter roll update that is characterized by fraud at every level which is only piling up the messiness of the voter roll.

"In view of the above, the legal team of the CPP will on Wednesday September 23, 2020 file series of legal actions against the NEC," the CCP reveals in a statement issued Monday night.

The statement notes that the four political leaders (Alexander B. Cummings, Benoni W. Urey, Nyonblee Karnga Lawrwnce and Joseph N. Boakai), members of the CPP Legislative Caucus, candidates for the CPP in the December 8 senatorial election and leaders of the four constituent parties will escort the legal team to the court.

"Immediately following the filing of the legal action, the four political leaders of the CPP and their entourage will proceed to the Headquarters of the CPP/ANC where they will hold a very major PRESS CONFERENCE. The press conference will be addressed by the political leaders," the statement continues. The CPP has asked its partisans to assemble at the Headquarters of the ANC for the press conference.

