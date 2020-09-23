Liberia: Civil Law Court Summons Gender Minister, Others

The Civil Law Court at the Temple of Justice has summoned Gender Minister Williametta Saydee Tarr and the Independent Information Commission through Commissioner Mark Bedor- Wla Freeman to appear on 2 October in relation to a motion for summary judgment filed by Cllr. Findley Karnga.

According to a court document, Cllr. Findley Karnga filed the action for judicial review against Minister Tarr, noting that she was served a writ and she received it without making return to a writ of summon.

His motion before the court comes in the wake of a claim against Minister Tarr of allegedly withholding information requested, allegedly violating the public right to for the consumption of the requested information.

The court document details that Cllr. Karnga requests court to take judicial notice of the Sheriff's returns, which indicated that the respondent was served on 6 July 2020.

"That, movant says since the date of the service [of the] writ on the second respondent as indicated supra, it is more than the statutory time of ten days, thus barring second respondent from responding to allegations of the writ," Cllr. Karnga says.

He suggests that Minister Williametta Saydee Tarr and Hassan Karmeh should individually and jointly be held responsible for willfully denying access to the requested information.

Additionally Cllr. Karnga wants the court to fine them LD$5,000 for gross infringement and further orders the two respondents to pay USD$5,000 for the payment of attorney fee.

According to him, withholding of information by the respondents violates public utility for the consumption of the information requested.