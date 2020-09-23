Liberia: Aggrieved Judicial Workers Halt Protest

Aggrieved judicial workers at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia have abandoned a planned protest that had been scheduled for Monday, September 20, sparking serious contention and suspicion among its rank of alleged bribery.

The aggrieved workers before press time issued a press statement, disclosing that they have agreed among themselves the protest should be halted, pending address of their demand for unpaid salaries.

"When hold these guarantors who have asked over time talking to the leadership of this group as we remain patient and we are patient," the group's statement read.

According to the release, their patience is based on the confidence that their leadership has reached the stage of roundtable with judicial authorities to have the crisis resolved.

Meanwhile, the group has announced suspension of its Co-chairman Zebelee Freeman for administrative reasons.

"We again want to announce the suspension of Co-chairman Zebelee Freeman, for administrative reasons and that all workers of the judiciary should kindly remain peaceful as we move to the next stage of the discussion with the administration about how finally these discussions can be sooner addressed to finally avoid further protest."

According the statement, the aggrieved workers' leadership called on all workers to use peaceful means, and noted the onus is on judicial authority to quickly resolve all outstanding issues before the opening of the Supreme Court on 12th October.