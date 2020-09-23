Liberia: House Invites LWSC Boss

The House of Representatives has invited the Managing Director at the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) Duannah A. Kamara to appear before full plenary on Thursday, 24 September to show reason why he has refused to supply water to the people of Johnsonville.

The invitation follows a communication sent to the House Plenary by Montserrado County Electoral District #2 Representative Jimmy W. Smith. Rep. Smith says on behalf of his people he has written to Mr. Kamara on three occasions and has held discussions with Kamara's office concerning LWSC's social corporate obligations to the township.

Smith notes that he has even presented a business proposal, but there has been no response from the Managing Director.

According to the Montserrado lawmaker, the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation has refused to supply water to the township of Johnsonville despite using the land space of the township, thereby stopping the township from generating revenue.

Smith indicates that he wants LWSC to appear before the House Plenary to answer why it should not live up to its social corporate responsibility and to show cause why the Managing Director has refused to live up to his promise which resulted in a protest for water.

The lawmaker recalls that during the protest for water, the LWSC boss promised the people that they were going to get water in two hours. He adds that as recently as September 28 and 29 2019, a financial instrument for urban water supply project of which LWSC is allegedly a beneficiary, was introduced at the Legislature.

According to him, he seized the opportunity to remind and bring to the attention of his colleagues the plight of the people of the township of Johnsonville concerning LWSC's social corporate obligations which are in line with the relationship between a profitable corporation and affected communities.

He discloses that during a meeting at the LWSC office, another serious issue that is causing serious damage to the Jacob Town, St. Francis Road was also brought to his attention, but nothing has been done up to now.

The Montserrado county lawmaker says he sees this as a total disregard to the leadership of the township of Johnsonville and the office of Electoral District #2.