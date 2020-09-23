Liberia: Public Procurement Concession Commission's Boss Says PPCC Laws Should Not Be Seen As Barrier to National Development

23 September 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — The Executive Director of the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC), Attorney J. Roseline Nagbe-Kowo has urged officials of government not to see the PPCC laws and its implementation as barriers to Liberia's development.

Atty. Nagbe-Kowo said the PPCC laws should be seen by officials and government's entities as requirements and enhancement to attaining a true value of taxpayers' money.

She termed the implementation and adherence of the PPCC laws as the road to eliminating corruption by all entities if the government is in full compliance.

She made the assertions at the just ended two-day national anti-corruption commission symposium organized by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) which brought together top government officials including President George Weah.

The PPCC Boss stated that the President's presence at the forum indicates that he is committed to the fight against corruption.

Speaking further, she noted that in order to achieve the national development goals, every head of public entities should adhere to the compliance laws, most importantly the PPCC laws.

She boasted that the PPCC stands in a pole position in combatting corruption, and rally her colleagues' support and fullest cooperation in taking on the fight against the menace.

The Public Procurement and Concession Commission was established by an Act of the National Legislature and approved in September 2005. It was restated and amended in 2010.

The mandate of the PPCC is to regulate all forms of public procurement and concession processes and to stipulate methods and procedures for public procurement and concession.

Meanwhile, the symposium, which took place at the ministerial complex recently was held under the theme "Re-Shaping the Perception of Corruption and Identifying New Approaches to Addressing Systemic Corruption in Liberia"

It brought together government's international development partners, the civil society organizations and senior government officials.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.