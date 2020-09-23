Liberia: Public Procurement Concession Commission's Boss Says PPCC Laws Should Not Be Seen As Barrier to National Development

Monrovia — The Executive Director of the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC), Attorney J. Roseline Nagbe-Kowo has urged officials of government not to see the PPCC laws and its implementation as barriers to Liberia's development.

Atty. Nagbe-Kowo said the PPCC laws should be seen by officials and government's entities as requirements and enhancement to attaining a true value of taxpayers' money.

She termed the implementation and adherence of the PPCC laws as the road to eliminating corruption by all entities if the government is in full compliance.

She made the assertions at the just ended two-day national anti-corruption commission symposium organized by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) which brought together top government officials including President George Weah.

The PPCC Boss stated that the President's presence at the forum indicates that he is committed to the fight against corruption.

Speaking further, she noted that in order to achieve the national development goals, every head of public entities should adhere to the compliance laws, most importantly the PPCC laws.

She boasted that the PPCC stands in a pole position in combatting corruption, and rally her colleagues' support and fullest cooperation in taking on the fight against the menace.

The Public Procurement and Concession Commission was established by an Act of the National Legislature and approved in September 2005. It was restated and amended in 2010.

The mandate of the PPCC is to regulate all forms of public procurement and concession processes and to stipulate methods and procedures for public procurement and concession.

Meanwhile, the symposium, which took place at the ministerial complex recently was held under the theme "Re-Shaping the Perception of Corruption and Identifying New Approaches to Addressing Systemic Corruption in Liberia"

It brought together government's international development partners, the civil society organizations and senior government officials.