Liberia: VOLT Condemns President Weah Silence Over Verbal And Physical Attacks On Citizens

Monrovia — Vision For Liberia Transformation Party, (VOLT) has alarmed over 'unprecedented violence' under the George Manneh Weah administration, and wants the President act swiftly before it turns out uncontrollable.

VOLT political leader Jeremiah Z. Whapoe told FrontPageAfrica over the weekend, that news of violence and attacks on citizens are becoming worrisome, especially when the midterm elections is not too far, while President Weah remains silent on the matter.

"The Vision for Liberia Transformation Party (VOLT) is deeply concerned about the perpetual silence of President George Mannah Weah and his CDC led government on the up growing tension in the country that is causing perturbation among the ordinary citizens. The continuing silence of this government to speak and take actions on issues that concern the citizens is a quiet acceptance and endorsement of violence that has the potential to create havoc that could lead to civil unrest," Dr. Whapoe said.

"VOLT party would like to remind this government and all other citizens that the wounds on our hearts from the civil war are still fresh, the mass graves of our loved ones are still uncovered, the scars on our bodies are still painful, our individual experiences from Calvary or Golgotha are indelible and the tears of our eyes are yet to dry."

Dr. Whapoe said it was disheartening violence are barely affecting babies and women in the country Owing from the numbers of rape cases being reported in urban and rural communities.

He said recent pronouncement by President Weah to make rape ... . Is welcoming, but his silence on other forms of violence remains alarming.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He reminded President Weah that the constant silence on issues affecting citizens led to some past leaders' tragedies.

Whapoe stated: "The silence of President Samuel K. Doe on the outcry of Liberians for the act of tribal segregation; nepotism, summery execution and disappearance of citizens, abuse of human rights and violation of the Liberian constitution, disenchantment, disenfranchisement of the citizens and subjugating the people to savaged lifestyle resulted to a fourteen year guerilla war that did not only barbarically unseated the Doe led government, destroyed the infrastructure and human capita of the country, but claimed over 250,000 innocent lives including women and children and thirdly, the silence and arrogance of warlord, Charles G. Taylor that became president in 1997 building reconciliation and peace among the citizens and in the sub-region resulted to his arrest, prosecution and subsequent fifty years maximum imprisonment in HM Prison Frankland in Durham, England."

Ge has called the attention of tribal leaders, civil society grouping, religious leaders, and inter-faith council of Liberia to move swiftly and intervene in the current wave of violence in the country "before the society becomes volatile."

Dr. Whapoe at the same time added that he foresees 'bloodshed' in the pending electoral process if nothing is done to address the wave of violence in the country.