Liberia: First Lady Clar Yet to Fulfill Promise to Female National Team

Monrovia — FrontPageAfrica has been informed that Liberia's First Lady Clar Marie Weah has not fulfilled her promise to the senior national female team, a promise she made since February of 2020.

Prior to the team's departure for the maiden edition of the West African Football Union (WAFU Zone A) women's nations cup in Sierra Leone Madam Weah told the players they will get a winning bonus of US$5,000 per game.

Madam Weah who is also the Confederation of African Football Ambassador for Women Football made the promise in a brief interaction with the players following a 5-1 defeat to President George Weah All Stars (WAS) at the ABC compound.

The promise which served as extra motivation for the players saw the Lone Star female team winning three games in the tournament and finish the tournament by winning third place prize.

"Like I said when you guys were here on St. Valentine's Day, I want to be more involved. How I wish I could travel with you, to be with you and motivate you. You know what I mean. Be with you from practice to game but I got some schedules coming-up.

"So, while I will be with you in spirit, I am promising a bonus of US$5,000 for every game you win in Sierra Leone. And who knows, it could get bigger and bigger after the first and second victory.

"I wish you all the best. Safe travels and enjoy the tournament," said Clar, who was flanked by President Weah, Liberia Football Association (LFA) executive committee member Quiwu Pepci Yeke, Sports Minister Zeogar Wilson and Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe.

The female Lone Star secured a 4-0 over Guinea Bissau on February 26 in their first match, and lost to Mali two days later before beating Gambia to book a place in the semifinal against Senegal but went down.

The girls had something to smile for with their eyes on the $10,000 for wins over Bissau and Gambia and they made it three wins with a victory of Cape Verde in the 3rd place match which took the winning bonus to $15,000.

Following the team's first win the First Lady posted "Congratulations girls!!

"We have never doubted your winning spirit.

"A handsome reward of 5,000 US Dollars, as was promised, awaits you. Keep it up."

But six months after the tournament, the players feel they have been fooled by Madam Weah and want her to make good her promise to them because their lives depend on football.

The players who asked not to be named said playing for their country is a good thing but they are under pressure from family members and friends after playing for the national team because the little money they got from the LFA is not enough for them and their family.

"It is over five months since we were promised and now we cannot get the money, others are saying the money is with the FA while others are saying the First Lady lied to us; we really need that money so Madam First Lady, please do something," a player said.

"$15,000 is not small money for a team because we will at least walk away with 500.00 each and that can do something for us, promises are meant to be fulfilled."

"Can you imagine during the coronavirus we were expecting to get our money but the First Lady left this country, her office just passing around making donations and forgetting about the promise made to us. We are appealing to her to see reasons to fulfill her promise," the players who are afraid of losing their position on the team and not getting a called up again on the national team said.

When Contacted the head of Media in the office of Madam Weah did not confirm or deny the report but promised to respond at a later date.