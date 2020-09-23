Liberia: Residents of Kpanyan Town, Firestone Complete Out-of-Court Settlement in Longstanding Land Dispute

Harbel — Residents of Kpanyan Town in Margibi County and Firestone Liberia have finally resolved their long-standing land dispute after weeks of dialogue.

The decision also followed the intervention of Representative Tibelrosa Summoh Tarponweh (District #1, Margibi County), Liberia's Internal Affairs Minister of Varney Sirleaf and the Chairman of the Liberia Land Authority, Atty. Adam Manobah.

During a town hall meeting held in Kpanyan Town on September 19, 2020 following the inspection of the land in question, the both parties agreed to setup boundaries to divide the disputed land into two portions.

As part of the Agreement, the residents were allowed to use a land commencing from Brown Town to the Gion Creek to carry on their agriculture activities, while the Firestone Management will control the use of the land beginning from the Gion Creek to Carter Camp to replant their rubbers.

Of recent, the people of Kpanyan Town and other nearby villages and towns have been complaining and protesting on grounds that the company has been allegedly encroaching on their land and destroying their crops. This led to the intervention of their Lawmaker, Representative Tarponweh, who called on the Liberia Land Authority to conduct an impartial survey to amicably resolve the situation.

The Liberia Land Authority's recent investigative survey revealed that the disputed land, though was occupied by the town's residents long before the existence of Firestone in Liberia, falls within the Company's concession area, adding that the company is leasing the land from the Government of Liberia.

Speaking during the meeting, Minister Ssir lauded the parties for being peaceful and vowed to extend the residents' request to President George M. Weah so that the towns and villages adjacent Firestone will benefit from the land rental fees paid to the Government by the Company.

"We have not come here as a court, but we are here to make peace between our people and the company. The happiness of our people enhances the existence of the company," Minister Sirleaf said.

"I am excited that both parties are willing to adhere to the MOU that will be signed shortly. We have realized that Firestone is paying land rental fees to our Government. We can't hold them for that. I am carrying your proposal to President Weah so that you can benefit from this rental fees too."

For his part, Representative Tarponweh disclosed that he has written a communication to the Plenary of the House of Representatives to address the issue of the land rental fees. The Margibi County District #1 Lawmaker assured the residents of his continuous supports but advised them to be law abiding.

"We cannot rest until our people are duly served. In the past, these things were not probably dealt with; that's why we are still dealing with them. With the privilege to serve, the friends of our people will be our friends; the enemies of our people will be our enemies," Representative Tarponweh said.

"Firestone is not our enemy but partner. And we will ensure that companies respect the rights of our people. We will support our partners. when our partners are right but will oppose them when they are stepping on our people. Let's continue to work within the law. We [public officials] should be the voice of the voiceless. I remain committed to the attainment of that goals.

Representing the Management of Firestone, Mr. Richard Fallah, the company's Government Relations Manager thanked the Lawmaker, the Minster and others for their intervention and reassured the company's commitment to peacefully work with the residents.

Dr. Syrulwa Somah, who represented the residents committed the town to peacefulyl coexist with the company.

Meanwhile, the land in question is approximately 1,000 acres along the Du-River and borders with Divisions #44 and 45 in Firestone, Lower Margibi County.

The MOU is expected to be signed shortly between the parties, which will also recommend for Firestone to electrify the entrance and the street of the town.