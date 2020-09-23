Liberia: U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Urges Liberia to "Create Conducive Environment" for U.S. Investors to Come and Invest

Monrovia — The US Embassy's Deputy Chief of Mission, Ms. Alyson Grunder, has called on the Liberian Government to create an enabling environment in order to attract investors to invest in Liberia.

Ms. Grunder disclosed that investors in her country are willing to do business in Liberia once a conducive environment is created.

"The Liberian Government must create an enabling environment to attract investors to do business in the country," she said Tuesday, September 22, when she made remarks at a one-day policy dialogue on promoting transparency and accountability in the management of extractive industries to enhance national development in Liberia.

The dialogue, which was organized by the Governance Commission, brought together stakeholders in the extractive industries, government and non-government actors as well as international partners to discuss matters relating to the industry that will inform government for plans and actions.

Speaking further, Deputy US Embassy Chief of Mission Grunder said the extractive industry is vital to the growth of Liberia's economy.

She also pledged the United States Government's continued commitment in helping Liberia in its overall development agenda.

Introducing the one-day dialogue earlier, Ms. Elizabeth Dorkin, Officer-in-Charge of Governance Commission, said the dialogue was aimed at shifting the reform process of Liberia. "As you are aware, the issue regarding transparency accountability is critical to the management of the Extractive Industries to enhance national development. This issue poses a major challenge to our economy. The Governance Commission has a mandate to formulate policies and their implementation strategies. It is from this backdrop that we are hosting this policy dialogue to draw inputs from major stakeholders on how to improve efficiency and productivity in this important sector," she stated.

She reminded her audience that the extractive sector presents "huge potential for economic growth, to which, much attention must be given to address the many challenges facing the sector."

Ms. Dorkin further noted that the dialogue is center on existing governance frameworks and how the institutions can be further strengthened, to promote an open and accountable management of natural resources and to support the enhancement of national revenue.

Also speaking earlier, the Commissioner on Political and Legal Reforms at the Governance Commission, Mr. George Howe, said the gathering had involved stakeholders to promote transparency and accountability in the management of Liberia extractive industries.

In order to achieve the objective of their day-long forum, the GC invited the LEITI, GAC and the Ministry of Mines and Energy, which made presentations on how to enhance the sector.