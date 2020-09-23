Namibia: Swapo to Redo Nominations From Friday

The ruling party will commence with the nomination of its candidates for the upcoming regional council and local authority elections from scratch on Friday.

Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa in a letter sent to all regional coordinators of the party on Tuesday said the party would return the names of aspiring candidates who were submitted for vetting to their respective district executive committees.

This to allow district conferences to be convened and to "nominate a candidate following the party's rules and procedures".

"The regions that have submitted the names of aspiring candidates to the office of the secretary general are hereby directed to develop and submit to the same office the calendars of district conferences in their respective regions. Such conferences should commence from Friday, 25 September until 4 October," Shaningwa said in the letter.

The names of successful candidates must be submitted to the party's headquarters not later than 6 October, she said.

She did not explain why the names of candidates who were already submitted for vetting would be returned to the districts.