Zimbabwe: Corruption - Ex-Minister Machaya Jailed

23 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Midlands Bureau

Former Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Jason Machaya was yesterday jailed for an effective two-and-a-half years after being convicted on abuse of office charges involving the illegal allocation of 17 799 commercial and residential stands on State land in Gokwe.

Machaya (68) personally received 1 791 stands back from the developers and entities he had allocated the State land to and had already sold 1 185 to individuals, pocketing US$900 000.

He was sentenced together with former Midlands Provincial physical planner Chisayinyerwa Chibururu (50).

They will serve an effective 30 months each after 18 months of their four-year sentences were suspended on condition of good behaviour after their release.

Gwanda provincial magistrate Ms Charity Maphosa, sitting at the Gweru Magistrates Courts, sentenced the two following their conviction on Monday at the close of a full trial.

Machaya was represented by Mr Alec Muchadehama.

Ms Maphosa found that the allocation of the 17 799 stands to developers was inconsistent with his duties as Provincial Affairs Minister as such allocations were the responsibility of the Local Government Ministry.

Among his land allocations were 192 commonage stands to the Apostolic Christian Church of Zimbabwe, although he did not have powers to do so.

On Monday, Mr Muchadehama submitted a letter from a medical doctor indicating that Machaya was not feeling well and could not attend court. However, Mrs Maphosa insisted that he was physically fit to stand in court.

Mr Muchadehama indicated that he would appeal against conviction and sentence at the High Court.

In the case of Chibururu, the court found that he acted in connivance with Machaya since he was the physical planner.

Mr Garudzo Ziyaduma prosecuted.

Machaya is the second former minister to be convicted and jailed as the investigations and legal processes are speeded up to bring an end to long delays in corruption-related cases.

Former Energy Minister, Samuel Undenge, was in July 2018 convicted of corruption and sentenced to five years in prison. His case and sentence are on appeal.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.