Zimbabwe: Chibhabha Happy With Squad's Mentality

23 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

CHEVRONS limited overs captain, Chamu Chibhabha, has hailed his teammates' attitude ahead of Zimbabwe's proposed tour of Pakistan next month.

The Chevrons started team training at Harare Sports Club yesterday after weeks of provincial group sessions.

They are scheduled to play One Day Internationals, which will be part of the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, on October 30 as well as November 1 and 3.

There will also be a Twenty-20 series between the two countries on November 7, 8 and 10.

Zimbabwe Cricket is still awaiting clearance from the Government for the proposed series tour, but they have been given the all-clear to conduct training sessions.

And Chibhabha said he was happy with the mentality being displayed by the training squad.

"I am excited by my teammates' attitude," he said. "I am really excited by the tour of Pakistan and we are all hoping that it comes through given what has been happening because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The attitude being displayed by the players is very impressive.

"Honestly, no one among us ever thought that we would play international cricket this year.

"As the coronavirus tightened its grip, we were kind of losing hope of playing international cricket this year.

"With that in mind, one would expect players to be a bit low on confidence, but well, they are showing that they are ready for the tour.

"We are all hoping that the tour will go ahead.

"What we are doing, as players right now, is to focus on training and leave everything else to the authorities.

"If we are given the green light to tour Pakistan, we should be in the right shape and condition to compete."

Chibhabha recently told The Herald he was disappointed with missing the chance to captain Zimbabwe this year.

"It's a big boost for us, as Chevrons, given where we are coming from. We last toured Pakistan, I think in 2015, and the fact that the series will be part of the ICC World Cup Super League, makes it even better.

"We are looking forward to the series and I am really impressed with what I have seen in my teammates.

"Everyone is putting in total effort in training and that's very exciting.

"I hope to make a difference as captain in these duels.

"The most important thing, at the moment, I think, is to remain focused, correct our flaws as individuals and team and hope to put up good performances when we finally tour Pakistan."

The team is training under the watchful eyes of Daniel Hondo and Stewart Matsikenyeri, who are being helped by Walter Chawaguta, Shephered Makunura and Stanley Chioza in the absence of head coach Lalchand Rajput.

