Zimbabwe: MDC-Alliance Loses Marondera Race

23 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Andrew Muvishi

The MDC-T led by Dr Thokozani Khupe yesterday won the Marondera mayoral race against the MDC Alliance after its candidate, Simbarashe Nyahuye, (ward 3 councillor) emerged the victor.

The defeat of the MDC-A, a faction of the fragmented MDC, comes at a time of growing discontent within its rank and file over corruption in local authorities.

Clr Nyahuye beat fellow Councillor Boniface Tagwirei, a member of the MDC-A faction, in an election that could be a harbinger of things to come around the country as Dr Khupe flexes muscles and takes control of the legitimate MDC party.

Clr Nyahuye polled four votes, while Clr Tagwirei got three.

Nyahuye immediately took the oath of office to replace Clr Chengetai Murowa, who was recalled by the MDC-T.

"We will try to work together and residents are our first priority, and I am aware water is the greatest challenge and we are going to work tooth and nail to address the water situation," he said.

Like in most local authorities, Dr Khupe has been removing disloyal councillors and replacing them with those who respect the Supreme Court ruling that temporarily bestowed her the leader of the MDC-T pending an elective congress.

Apart from Marondera where five councillors were recalled, the Dr Khupe-led faction has recalled errant councillors from Harare, Beitbridge and Bulawayo with the axe hovering on those who refuse to toe the line.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.