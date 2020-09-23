Zimbabwe: Farmers Go a Gear Up As Seed Uptake Increases

23 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Agriculture

The uptake of inputs, particularly seed, has increased as preparations for the forthcoming summer cropping season intensify.

Beneficiaries of Government input schemes and the banks' sponsored Command Agriculture have begun receiving inputs while self-financed farmers are busy procuring seed from retailers.

Seed is available at most retail outlets across the country although some farmers are complaining of high costs. Seed industry spokesman, Mr Ivan Craig, yesterday confirmed an increase in activity on seed procurement.

"The uptake of inputs is quite encouraging. With the forecast of the season that we are going to have normal to above normal rains, this has brought excitement to most farmers and input suppliers. Input suppliers, particularly seed companies, took their seed to farming areas.

"Farmers have done a lot of land preparations and most have done soil testing and are buying fertilisers according to the recommendations. Farmers are also applying lime to correct their soil pH. If we proceed at that pace and morale, which means farmers will be able to surpass the Government target of 3,6 million tonnes," said Mr Craig.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president, Mr Shadreck Makombe, said self-sponsored farmers who had the means and those with collateral to borrow from banks were preparing their fields and sourcing inputs.

"Self-financed farmers who can procure inputs on their own without getting loans are few. Unfortunately, inputs are expensive, and these farmers are also not many because the majority are struggling to make-ends-meet due to the fact that there is no market for most of their produce from which they ordinarily get income from.

"We are encouraging farmers to source for funds or sell their livestock to procure inputs as we have a promising season. The farmers can replace the livestock after a good harvest," he said.

Seed Co Zimbabwe said in the next cropping season, farmers can grow field crops such as maize, soya bean, and sugar beans at their recommended planting times, which are mid-October, mid-November and end of December to January, respectively.

"Farmers should select varieties that fit within the expected rainfall growing season in their ecological zones, with farmers in high potential areas of region 1 and 2 being encouraged to establish long and medium season varieties due to the lengthy rainfall season in their regions, which can accommodate the growing period of the late and medium maturing maize varieties ranging between 140 to 160 days to maturity," said Seed Co.

In region 3, farmers are encouraged to establish medium maturing varieties in areas that receive high rainfall and resort to early maturing varieties in areas of reduced rainfall.

In agro-ecological regions 4 and 5, farmers are encouraged to establish varieties in the early, very early and ultra-early-maturity groups as these will fit within their growing regions. Farmers with irrigation facilities could cut across the recommended maturity groups and establish any variety since supplementary irrigation will be available to support the crop to maturity.

Zimbabwe has set a target of 3,6 million tonnes of maize for the forthcoming summer cropping season.

Last year, the production of maize and traditional grains was estimated at 1,1 million tonnes against a national requirement of about 2,3 million for human and livestock consumption.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.