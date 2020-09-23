Zimbabwe: Veteran Nhongo Still Going Strong

23 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Former Zimbabwe international, Asani Nhongo, believes he still has another season to play in the ZIFA Central Region Division One league.

His club, Sheasham, had their dreams shattered on the final day of the season last year.

The roving left-back is one of the senior players at the club.

Sheasham, a team owned by Gweru-based property developers, are under the guidance of coach John Nyikadzino.

"I think we will make up for our mistake, for not making it last year, and once we resume, I think we will improve from last year's performance," said Nhongo.

"I still have something to offer and, given the chance, I would like to help my team gain promotion.

"I have been in the game for some time and, I hope, to leave the stage on a high note.

"There is a lot to look forward for me, as a player, before I take on coaching."

The Shurugwi-born player has played for Monomotapa, Dynamos, CAPS United, Gunners as well as Mozambique side Lige Maculama.

"I look forward to begin an academy, once I call it a day from playing," he said.

"I am grateful that my former coaches had trust in me, as a senior player, and I led in many ways, which also gave me confidence that I can be a good and successful coach.

"My current coach, Nyikadzino, has helped me a lot as he has given me an opportunity to prove myself and, with the addition we had to the side, we were going to be the team to watch.

"I was hopeful of attaining my coaching badges this year but I was affected by the current lockdown so I will wait a bit longer."

