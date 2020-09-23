Nigeria: 'Assassination of Plateau Traditional Ruler Barbaric, Devilish'

23 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

Sen. Istifanus Gyang (PDP- Plateau) has described the assassination of a traditional ruler in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau state, Bulus Janka by assailants as inhuman, barbaric and devilish.

The traditional ruler was said to be killed on Monday night at his residence at Rasat, Foron District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau.

Sen. Gyang in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Mr Musa Ashoms, expressed worry over the growing attacks, especially on traditional rulers.

"The murderous act is a thing of concern that the attacks have continued in spite of a series of peacebuilding engagement and dialogue has been undertaken at governmental and non-governmental levels.

"It is worrisome that the crisis merchants are bent on bloodletting and terrorising communities and their traditional rulers in spite of all the efforts", he said.

The lawmaker called on the government and security agencies to fish out the perpetrators for prompt prosecution.

According to him, if not tackled immediately, the lawless and blood thirsty criminals and terrorists would be emboldened in their evil acts thereby endangering peace and peace loving citizens.

He commiserated with the immediate family of the late royal father and entire of Plateau people.

Sen. Gyang prayed God to grant the royal father eternal rest.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

