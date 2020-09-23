Nigeria: Oyo APC Crisis Worsens As Group Rejects Alao-Akala As Leader

Ibadan — The crisis within the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State worsened as a breakaway group, Unity Forum, rejected a former Governor of the State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala as the leader of the party in the state.

The reconciliation which was brokered by the Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi on Sunday has again been threatened by the rejection of the former governor.

The Unity Forum, in a statement jointly signed by Senator Soji Akanbi, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, Senator Ayoade Adeseun, and Alhaji Adebayo Shittu, said a report which was presented at the residence of Governor Kayode Fayemi did not reflect the true picture of things in the party.

According to the group, the truth is that Governor Fayemi proposed the composition of an advisory council of elders with Otunba Alao-Akala as chairman. When attempts were made by some contributors that Otunba Alao-Akala be made the leader of the party in the state, this was vehemently opposed on two grounds".

"One, that the constitution of APC does not make a provision for a leader. Second, that given the recent experience of the party with dictatorial leadership, the council of elders should provide collegiate advisory leadership for the party instead of creating another possible dictator."

"This position became the popular theme in subsequent contributions. The opinion was so overwhelming that in his closing remarks, Otunba Alao-Akala angrily rejected the offer to be chairman of a council of elders. He said he was only ready to be leader of the party."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The meeting, however, went ahead to resolve that Alao-Akala be chairman of the council while the two surviving former deputy governors in the party and chairman of the party, Chief Akin Oke, be made automatic members of the council. They are to consult elders of the party in Oyo Central and Oyo South Senatorial zones to nominate three members each into the council".

"Efforts to elect the representatives at the meeting were resisted as there was no equal representation of stakeholders of the party at the meeting. At this point, it became evident why members of the SENACO/ADP/PDP axis flooded the meeting under the guise of being stakeholders of the APC".

"Besides, the meeting in Ibadan was on the directive of the National Reconciliation Committee of the APC. The outcome of the meeting is to be reported to the committee which will in turn report to the National Caretaker Committee of the party for final decision. What, then, is the basis of the premature announcements of unfounded outcomes if there has not been a grand plan to hijack the party for God knows reason?

They called on members of the APC in Oyo State to discountenance the alleged false claims on the peace initiative in the party.

"The cacophony of voices that has trailed the meeting is a confirmation that the Sunday meeting has worsened rather than helped resolve the crisis in the APC in Oyo State".

Vanguard News Nigeria,