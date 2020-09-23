Nigeria: Quackery - Kano Govt Seals 7 Clinics, 4 Diagnostic Laboratories

23 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bashir Bello

Kano — Kano State Government have on Tuesday sealed no fewer than seven clinics and four diagnostic laboratories operated by alleged quacks in various areas of the state.

The facilities were sealed by the Private Health Institution Management Agency (PHIMA) in Gwale, Rogo, Dala and Fagge Local Government Areas, all in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Usman Tijjani Aliyu, who confirmed the development, said its inspection team carried out the exercise leading to shut down of the facilities for operating below set standard which is dangerous to the health of unsuspecting patients.

According to Aliyu, "the facilities are not registered, they lacked qualified staff and operating in an unhygienic environment.

"Those operating without registration and unhygienic environment would be sanctioned with fines while those among them operating with unqualified staff would be charged to court,"

He warned that all private health institutions operating illegally should desist as measures have already been put in place with proper and effective surveillance to fish out and punish violators.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.