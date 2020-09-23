Uganda: Kalanzi Itching to Make Up for Lost Time At KCCA

If coming back from Europe to relaunch a career worked miracles for Moses Waiswa (Super Sport and Uganda Cranes midfielder), so it will work for me".

That is the fundamental belief that largely drove newly signed KCCA left-back Moses Kalanzi to abandon the cherished life in Denmark to find his footing again in the Uganda Premier league.

Armed with confident and the will to make it at the top, Kalanzi believes Mike Mutebi's KCCA will offer him the launch pad to his ambitions.

"I was on the verge of joining KCCA when I left for Europe and I have been motivated to join them again because they have modern training methodologies," he said.

National team opportunities aside, Kalanzi targets a quick return to Europe, this time for an opportunity to play for bigger clubs.

Borrowing a leaf

"I felt like playing at home the same way David Obua did (when he returned to Express in 2003 from Mauritius and later headed to South African giants Kaizer Chiefs). I want to penetrate the national team nearer than playing in the Danish second division," he revealed.

He reckons he is also trying 'to beat time by playing at the top level and prove doubters wrong. "I don't know the players (Hassan Musana, Hebert Achai and Mustafa Kizza) I'm going to compete with but I know that hard work will get me the starting position."Kalanzi, who can play as a left sided centre-back, left full-back or as an inverted winger credits coaches; Ronald Ssali, Hamza Lutalo, Charles Kayemba, Eddie Butindo and Matia Lule for crafting his skills.

Destined to hit ground running

KCCA versatile defender Denis Iguma, who played with Kalanzi at youth level, predicts he will find life easy at KCCA and in the league because he has seen it all.

"He is good with the ball at his feet and has a fearless heart especially when faced with a challenging situation," Iguma told Daily Monitor.

To Ronald Ssali, a talent scout who worked with Kalanzi at academy level, he has the best opportunity to announce himself to the football world.

"Defenders are rarely appreciated but Kalanzi has a never say never attitude that will drive him straight into the fans' hearts. He is willing to learn and with Mutebi, he is has all that he could ever ask for," Ssali, a coach at St Mary's Kitende opines.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

AT A GLANCE

Full Names: Moses Kalanzi

Date of Birth: Dec 23, 1997

Place of Birth: Kampala, Uganda

Strong Foot: Left

Playing Positions: Defence (left and centre) Winger (right & left)

Key Attributes: Close ball control, powerful shooting, passing, crossing, dribbling and game reading

PLAYING CAREER

2007-2010:

Kampala Kids League

2007-2009: Express Junior

2010-2011:

Forever Sports Academy

2012-2014:

Youth Soccer Programme

2015-2017: Malaga B - Spain

2019: Blokhus FC - Denmark

National Career:

2010: Uganda U-17 (The Hippos)

2011: Uganda U-23 (The Kobs) *(Played at the All African Games in Maputo, Mozambique)