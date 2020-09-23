Nigeria: Ondo Students Lament Non-Payment of Bursary Since 2016

Tertiary institution students from Ondo State under the umbrella of National Association of Ondo State Students (NAOSS) have expressed dissatisfaction over the failure of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to pay their bursary and scholarship allowances since 2016.

The students said the stipend has now accumulated to N60 million despite meeting with the governor on the plight of indigent students.

Speaking on Tuesday at a press conference in Akure, NAOSS National President, Kikiowo Ayoade, said the last time the money was paid to the students body was in 2015 under former governor Olusegun Mimiko.

"In January, we met with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who promised the disbursement of the bursary soon. Series of letters were written to the governor since our first meeting in January to communicate our plight to him.

"In August, when this promise was yet to be fulfilled, we consulted the Commissioner for Education and the management of the scholarship board. However, all these consultations failed to transition beyond the promises made. We have waited eight months since we received the promise and yet no single student of Ondo State has received payment.

"While we understand the several bottlenecks of running a government, we hold our position that budgeting N60 million for students for over eight months is nothing but overdue. Payment for the bursary is overdue and students of Ondo State could be greatly relieved if it is paid at this time," he said in a statement seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

The special adviser to the governor on education matters, Olawumi Juliet, did not respond to calls and text messages for this story.